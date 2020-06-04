NXT Takeover: In Your House and Backlash Betting Lines Released

– BetOnline has sent along the following betting lines for Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House and Backlash 2020 events. The In Your House event is set to air on Sunday, June 7 on the WWE Network. It will be held at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

Currently, Adam Cole (-300) is the favorite to beat Velveteen Dream (+200) in their NXT Championship match. Also, Johnny Gargano (-160) is favored to unseat North American champion Keith Lee.

Meanwhile, Backlash 2020 will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 14. The event is being held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. At Backlash, WWE champion Drew McIntyre (-900) is heavily favored to retain his title over challenger Bobby Lashley (+500). For the Raw women’s title, Asuka (-500) is favored to beat Nia Jax (+300). Also, Randy Orton is currently the favorite to beat Edge in “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at -160.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole -300 (1/3)

Velveteen Dream +200 (2/1)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

Io Shirai 2/3

Charlotte Flair 6/5

Rhea Ripley 2/1

Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano -160 (5/8)

Keith Lee +120 (6/5)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross -250 (2/5)

Tommaso Ciampa +170 (17/10)

Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

Damian Priest -160 (5/8)

Finn Balor +120 (6/5)

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mia Yim & Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox -200 (1/2)

Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez +150 (3/2)

WWE – Backlash

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre -900 (1/9)

Bobby Lashley +500 (5/1)

Asuka (c) vs Nia Jax

Asuka -500 (1/5)

Nia Jax +300 (3/1)

Edge vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton -160 (5/8)

Edge +120 (6/5)

Braun Strowman vs The Miz & John Morrison

Braun Strowman -1000 (1/10)

The Miz & John Morrison +550 (11/2)