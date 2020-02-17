wrestling / News
NXT Takeover: Portland Highlight Videos: Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano, More
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has posted the highlight videos from Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Portland including Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano and more. You can see the videos below, which also include Charlotte Flair attacking Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee’s battle with Dominick Dijakovic and more:
