NXT UK Announces Heritage Cup Tournament, New Title Matches for September

– During today’s episode of NXT UK, WWE announced the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament. The tournament will kick off for the NXT Uk restart on next week’s episode.

This will be an eight-man tournament. Seven of the eight entrants have already been announced with Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, Flash Morgan Webster, A Kid, Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven, and Joseph Conners. The mystery eighth entrant will be announced next week. All the matches in the tournament will be held under British rounds rules and will go as follows:

* 6 three-minute rounds

* 20 second breaks between rounds

* 2-out-of-3 falls

* A pinfall, submission or count out will count as one fall

* The round ends once a fall occurs

* A victory is declared after winning 2 falls

* A DQ or KO ends the match

* Whoever leads after 6 rounds wins

Also announced on today’s Kay Lee Ray will defend the her UK women’s title against Piper Niven on Sept. 24. On September 17, NXT UK tag team champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey will defend the titles against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan.