NXT UK Prelude Reportedly Having Issues on Roku, Workaround Found

Fans attempting to watch NXT UK Prelude on PeacockTV via Roku are reportedly having issues doing so, and a workaround has been found. PWInsider reports that the show was not airing on PeacockTV despite being listed on Peacock’s website.

The site has noted that if you go to Peacock’s website here, click play and then go to your Roku, it will come up in your “Continue Watching” section.

The episode is currently available in full on Peacock.