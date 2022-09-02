wrestling / News
NXT UK Sends ‘Thank You’ Tweet Following Final Show
September 1, 2022 | Posted by
NXT UK is has had its final show before going on hiatus, and the brand sent a “thank you” tweet after the episode aired. The brand aired its last episode on Thuursday and after the show, the NXT UK Twitter account shared a pic of the roster in the ring, writing:
“Thank you #NXTUK.”
As the company announced in mid-August, NXT UK is going on hiatus and will return in 2023 as NXT Europe.
Thank you #NXTUK. pic.twitter.com/FpO98GWmgf
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 1, 2022
