NXT UK Sends ‘Thank You’ Tweet Following Final Show

NXT UK is has had its final show before going on hiatus, and the brand sent a “thank you” tweet after the episode aired. The brand aired its last episode on Thuursday and after the show, the NXT UK Twitter account shared a pic of the roster in the ring, writing:

“Thank you #NXTUK.”

As the company announced in mid-August, NXT UK is going on hiatus and will return in 2023 as NXT Europe.