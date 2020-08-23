wrestling / News
NXT UK Will Return on September 17
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
During tonight’s NXT Takeover XXX, it was announced that NXT UK will make its return on Thursday, September 17. The brand has been on hiatus ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, running a series of ‘best of’ specials on the WWE Network. It will film from the BT Sport Studios in London.
