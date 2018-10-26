WWE News: NXT UK Women’s Title Match Likely Pulled From Evolution, Toni Storm’s WWE Network Pick of the Week

– Wrestling Inc reports that the NXT UK Women’s title match between Rhea Ripley and Isla Dawn was likely pulled from WWE Evolution, as Ripley’s original title win hasn’t aired yet. Ripley defeated Toni Storm in the finals of the tournament at the tapings in late August, which only just now started to air on the WWE Network. The match between Ripley and Dawn was taped at the recent NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, another sign that it won’t happen Sunday.

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Toni Storm, who chooses the season two finale of the Mae Young Classic.