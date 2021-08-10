wrestling / News
NYCW Returning to Events This Weekend With Steel Cage Match, More
August 10, 2021 | Posted by
New York Wrestling Connection is returning to live events this weekend with a show that is headlined with a steel cage match. The company is hosting Scars and Stripes on Saturday in Copiague, Long Island at the Copiague Fire Department, with a card as follows:
* Steel Cage Match: Rex Lawless & Milk Chocolate vs. Michael Mistretta & The Audacity
* Papadon vs. Mike Magnum
* Dan Barry vs. Johnny Radke
* Sal Savelli vs. Jaden Valo
There will also be a battle royal and more. You can find out more about the event here.
