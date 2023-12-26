nZo Shoots Down Notion Of Surprise Appearance At AEW Worlds End

Chris Jericho is in need of a tag team partner to battle Big Bill & Ricky Starks at AEW Worlds End, and Bill’s former partner nZo says it won’t be him. Jericho was set to team with Kenny Omega to battle the AEW World Tag Team Champions for their titles at Saturday’s PPV, but Omega had to pull out after he was afflicted with diverticulitis. Jericho said on Collision that he is still planning to compete for the titles and is looking for a partner, and nZo — who of course teamed with Bill when they were Enzo Amore and Big Cass in WWE — was asked about potentially teaming with Jericho during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing.

“Would I? That is definitely something that is not in the cards right now because I am a free agent,” nZo said (per Fightful). “I don’t know what the deal is over there, I don’t know who is doing what, who has the pencil, I don’t know who is wrestling who. I just know that I’m damn proud of Big Bill holding the tag team titles. The last thing I would ever want to do is break his leg and take it away from him.”

He continued, “I love that guy. I’m pulling for him, I’m rooting for him. I’m not trying to beat him up. Everyone knows I would beat him up, I would beat the hell out of him. [Smiles, implying sarcasm]. Seriously, Big Bill, how unbelievable is that story. What he overcame, where he’s at right now, nobody is happier than I am to see the success of that man.”

nZo most recently was signed to MLW and exited the company earlier this year. He has been working independent shows since, most recently at ACW King Of Maryland 2023 in late November.