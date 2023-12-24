Chris Jericho Still Plans To Challenge for AEW World Tag Team Titles, Looking for Partner

As previously reported, Kenny Omega is out of action indefinitely after being hospitalized for diverticulitis. This means that his match with Chris Jericho against Ricky Starks and Big Bill is off. However, on tonight’s AEW Collision, Jericho informed the AEW World Tag Team champions that he has a contract for a match and plans to honor it. He noted that he doesn’t know when it will be, suggesting that it won’t be at Worlds End. He also noted that he doesn’t have a partner yet.