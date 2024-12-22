Oba Femi On A Possible Match With AJ Francis, Francis Praises Femi

In an interview with The Takedown (via Fightful), Oba Femi spoke about a possible match against AJ Francis in the future, noting that there needs to be more big man matches in wrestling.

He said: “I hope we get to have a hard-hitting big man/big man match. It’s very rare that we get those. It’s always big man/small man, or both regular-sized guys. The true potential of big man/big man matches is definitely something that’s still untapped in the recent years. I’m sure when you look back at the ’90s and ’80s, you’ll see a thousand big men working with each other. That’s one of the things that excites me about potentially working with AJ Francis is that it’s big man/big man, and you rarely get to do that. So I’m open to it.”

Meanwhile, Francis spoke with WrestleHolics where he praised Femi. He said: “Trick [Williams] is in the middle of another great NXT Title run, and it’s looking like he’s about to face Oba Femi, which is cool. I’d love to wrestle Oba Femi. Oba Femi be bullying these boys. I’m bigger than Oba. So there’s a lot of things that could be really cool when I go back.”