Oba Femi Says Myles Borne Won’t Get a Happy Ending

– During a recent interview with Will Richardson for WFLA News Channel 8, WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi discussed his rival, Myles Borne, noting that Borne won’t get a “happy ending” at this weekend’s NXT Battleground. Oba Femi stated the following (via Fightful):

“I mean, I’m looking forward tobeating up Stephanie’s boyfriend for a little bit. But I have a one-on-one match with Myles Borne. He’s worked his way up the ranks and, yeah. He’s won a couple matches to earn an opportunity for the NXT Championship, which I respect. But at the end of the day, this is not a Disney movie. You don’t get the happy ending. You don’t get to run off into the sunset with my belt.”

Their title bout is scheduled for tomorrow at WWE NXT Battleground 2025. The premium live event will be held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.