ODB Makes Surprise Appearance At NWA Into The Fire (Pics, Video)

December 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ODB

ODB made a surprise appearance at tonight’s NWA Into the Fire PPV tonight, teaming with Allysin Kay against Melina and Marti Belle. Ashley Vox was originally set to be Kay’s partner, but she was taken out prior to the match. ODB would eventually get the win for her team by pinning Belle. You can follow along with our live coverage by clicking here.

NWA Into the Fire, ODB, Joseph Lee

