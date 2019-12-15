wrestling / News
ODB Makes Surprise Appearance At NWA Into The Fire (Pics, Video)
ODB made a surprise appearance at tonight’s NWA Into the Fire PPV tonight, teaming with Allysin Kay against Melina and Marti Belle. Ashley Vox was originally set to be Kay’s partner, but she was taken out prior to the match. ODB would eventually get the win for her team by pinning Belle. You can follow along with our live coverage by clicking here.
Sienna did not come alone…@TheODBBAM is here!!🙌🏻
🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PaVbVWKF9V
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
BAAAAAM!! @TheODBBAM is fired up!
🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JyWvcz5AWp
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
BAM! @TheODBBAM #IntoTheFire @nwa pic.twitter.com/val6NEPoN2
— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) December 15, 2019
@Sienna found herself one hell of a partner.@TheODBBAM #BAM
🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RSUHHif96p
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
