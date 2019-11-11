ODB Reveals Triple H Told Her To Join TNA In 2007

– ODB recently spoke to Wrestling INC on the WINCLY podcast about joining TNA and more. Highlights are below.

On Not Joining WWE: “I’ve never really reached out. Also, I hated being backstage because when I first started I’d go backstage at WWE and I would feel like a frickin’ loser. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. If you don’t shake someone’s hand and all of that BS. I didn’t like that feeling. After TNA I didn’t even bother and never reached out to them because my TNA experience was awesome. I loved coming to work and hanging out with the talent as we all got along. It was fun and no one was better than one another. We were all in this together and it didn’t matter what part of the card we were on.”

On OVW And Being Pushed To Join TNA: “They never liked me. OVW was great for me and that’s where I really developed and polished up the ODB character. Danny Davis and Al Snow gave me a huge opportunity and I thank them to this day. They let me do my thing and they were pushing for me but Johnny Ace decided, ‘Nope, she’s not right for the Divas division’ and BS like that. My final thing [with OVW] was when Triple H and Shawn Michaels were there which was right before I made the jump to TNA. I was so nervous and I pulled Triple H aside and he watched my match. He was like, ‘Wow. You have a big character and I like it. You were really good and really stuck out to us.’ I said I have an opportunity to be in the Knockouts division in TNA and he said, ‘I would take that opportunity.’ So he told me to go and I thank him for that. He said there’s nothing here for you and they’re not looking at you right now. I’m like, ‘Alright, whatever.’ But it was the best decision of my life and it helped me build my ODB brand. I’m thankful.”

On IMPACT Helping Her With Her Food Truck: “Tommy Dreamer reached out to me and then Scott D’Amore reached out and then Josh Mathews reached out. They were telling me what they wanted to do and I was like, ‘What? You’re kidding me, right?’ I knew I was loved by TNA but this was pretty badass for them to do that. TNA’s always been my home and it always will be. The doors have always been open and I’m excited to come back home and definitely New York City as I haven’t been there in a long time. They’ve contacted me before to do a one-off to help the younger talent out. So it’s cool that they still keep me in mind for stuff,” said ODB. “I can still go in the ring and my outfit still fits, so you never know what could happen in NYC.”