Odyssey Jones Makes WWE Raw Debut, Helps New Day Against Final Testament

Odyssey Jones has made his WWE Raw debut at last, helping the New Day handle The Final Testament. Monday’s episode saw Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston take on the Authors of Pain in tag team action. Karrion Kross tried to get involved in the match, but Jones came out and laid him out which allowed Woods to get the pinfall victory.

Jones then made a save for Woods from AOP and hit Kross with a Black Hole Slam. Kingston revealed backstage that he had met Jones while doing injury rehab at the WWE Performance Center.

Jones was drafted to Raw last year and again in this year’s draft, but he had never debuted until now. Big E. posted to Twitter after the segment, writing:

“The big man looked phenomenal!!! A star is born! Odyssey made a lot of new fans tonight! #WWERaw”