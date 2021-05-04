wrestling / News
Ohio Valley Wrestling Expands To Live Two-Hour Show Starting This Week
As previously reported, Ohio Valley Wrestling announced several weeks ago that it was moving its weekly flagship show, OVW TV, to Thursdays. The show will expand to a two-hour live broadcast starting on Thursday at 7 PM ET on FITE.
PWInsider notes that the company will broadcast two hours of the show live, and then afterward, tape other material for OVW’s other shows.
This week’s edition of OVW TV on Thursday is being hyped up as Jesse Godderz Appreciation Night.
Godderz is the current OVW Champion.
BREAKING…
THURSDAY on our HUGE LIVE 2 HOUR DEBUT on @FiteTV…
It's JESSIE GODDERZ APPRECIATION NIGHT @ovwrestling!
And you can be there FOR FREE!
Just send me an email with the # of tix you want to:
And that's it! You're in!
You're Welcome! pic.twitter.com/W4tHZmX1qW
— Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) May 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Backstage Reaction to Diesel Using Mad Dog Vachon’s Prosthetic Leg Against Shawn Michaels At In Your House 7
- Hamilton’s New Japan Wrestling Dontaku 2021 – Night Two 05.04.2021 Review
- Note On Story Told By Jerry Lawler in Randy Savage Biography Special, Who Produced The Special
- Molly Holly on an ‘Old School Wrestler’ Asking Her to Perform a ‘Motorboat’ on Trish Stratus