Ohio Valley Wrestling Moving To Thursday Nights, Announces New TV Affiliates

Ohio Valley Wrestling has announced that it is moving its weekly flagship show, OVW TV, to Thursday nights. The company will make the move on May 6, with OVW also adding three new television affiliates in Kentucky.

Here’s the new television schedule for OVW:

Louisville (WBNA 21)

*Thursday at 8 PM

*Saturday at 11 AM

*Sunday at 9 PM

Lexington (LEX 27)

*Thursday at 10 PM

*Saturday at 5 AM

*Sunday at 5 PM

Hazard (WMYT 57)

*Friday at 7 PM

*Saturday at 10 AM

*Saturday at 11:35 PM

Bowling Green (WKBO Fox 13)

*Friday at 9 PM

*Sunday at 10 AM

🚨Announcement🚨 Starting May 6th OVW will move to Thursday nights with an expanded television audience. OVW is coming to Lexington, Bowling Green and Hazard! pic.twitter.com/hlXKLnd8TV — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) April 13, 2021