Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) Is Coming To Netflix

Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) is heading to Netflix all being well. A report from Fightful Select reveals the once former WWE developmental territory is nearing the announcement of a programming deal with the streaming service for a show that chronicles the life behind the scenes in the wrestling company. The episodes will follow OVW talent throughout the Summer, both familiar and unfamiliar to mainstream wrestling fans. The talent involved have prioritized it over other bookings for the summer.

OVW became a WWE developmental territory in 2000 until February 2008 and was responsible for many top WWE names, such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton and Batista.