Old Impact Wrestling Team Returned At Today’s TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that the Aces & Eights’ team of Wes Brisco and Garett Bischoff returned at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV taping in Florida. They were led to the ring by D’Lo Brown for a tag match with Honor No More’s Vincent and Kenny King. Honor No More previously attacked Brown months ago after the Hard to Kill PPV.

This was Bischoff’s first appearance in Impact since November 2013 and Brisco’s first appearance since 2013. Bischoff had previously been working matches on the Florida independent scene, as well as Doc Gallows’ Lariato Pro Wrestling in Georgia.