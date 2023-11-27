On Location Announces Priority Passes For WWE Elimination Chamber

On Locaton has announced that they will be selling priority passes for WWE Elimination Chamber, which happens in Perth, Australia. The event takes place on February 24, 2024.

Limited WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Priority Pass packages are still available! Don’t miss your chance to experience WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth with a WWE Priority Pass package – now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE!

Suite by The Seat Pass ($2500 per person) Includes:

Reserved Seat in Luxury Suite

All Inclusive Food and Beverage

In-Suite Superstar Visit

Title Photo Opportunity

Suite Gift

The Champion Pass (SOLD OUT) includes:

Premium Floor Seating.

Ringside Photo Op

In-Venue Pre-Show Hospitality

Superstar Appearances & TV Title Experienc

Friday Night Event with Superstar Appearances

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Commemorative Chair w/ Hassle Free Shipping

The Gold Pass (SOLD OUT) includes:

Lower Level Seating

In-Venue Pre-Show Hospitality

Superstar Appearances & TV Title Experience

Friday Night Event with Superstar Appearances

Signed Event Poster

Commemorative Event Pin

The Silver Pass ($400 per person) includes:

Upper Level Seating

Friday Night Event with Food and Beverages

Commemorative Event Pin

Exclusive WWE Priority Pass Gift

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

WWE Credential & Lanyard

