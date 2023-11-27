wrestling / News
On Location Announces Priority Passes For WWE Elimination Chamber
On Locaton has announced that they will be selling priority passes for WWE Elimination Chamber, which happens in Perth, Australia. The event takes place on February 24, 2024.
Limited WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Priority Pass packages are still available! Don’t miss your chance to experience WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth with a WWE Priority Pass package – now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE!
Suite by The Seat Pass ($2500 per person) Includes:
Reserved Seat in Luxury Suite
All Inclusive Food and Beverage
In-Suite Superstar Visit
Title Photo Opportunity
Suite Gift
The Champion Pass (SOLD OUT) includes:
Premium Floor Seating.
Ringside Photo Op
In-Venue Pre-Show Hospitality
Superstar Appearances & TV Title Experienc
Friday Night Event with Superstar Appearances
WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Commemorative Chair w/ Hassle Free Shipping
The Gold Pass (SOLD OUT) includes:
Lower Level Seating
In-Venue Pre-Show Hospitality
Superstar Appearances & TV Title Experience
Friday Night Event with Superstar Appearances
Signed Event Poster
Commemorative Event Pin
The Silver Pass ($400 per person) includes:
Upper Level Seating
Friday Night Event with Food and Beverages
Commemorative Event Pin
Exclusive WWE Priority Pass Gift
Dedicated Stadium Entrance
WWE Credential & Lanyard
For more, click here
