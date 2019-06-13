Ongoing Spoilers From Tonight’s WWE NXT Taping

– WWE is taping more episodes of NXT on Thursday from Full Sail University. The ongoing results are below, per Wrestling Inc:

July 17 Episode:

* The tapings start with a video recap of last night’s NXT Women’s Title Steel Cage match between champion Shayna Baszler and Io Shirai, and Shirai’s heel turn on Candice LeRae after the match. Shirai comes out with a new entrance and an evil leather look. The crowd won’t let her speak for nearly 5 minutes. She says she doesn’t have any friends, and she doesn’t need any of us. She drops the mic.

* Matt Riddle defeated Arturo Ruas. Ruas is the former Adrian Jaoude. Really fun shoot-style fight. Ruas with a takedown and Riddle fights from the ground with elbows. Riddle hits a huge knee and starts hammering away with punches, and the referee calls for the bell. After the match, a masked man runs in and attacks Riddle. He unmasks and it’s Killian Dain. Dain beats Riddle all over the ringside area and does a running senton to Riddle on the stage that sends Riddle through the stage.

* Kushida defeated Apollo Crews. Hero’s welcome home for Apollo. Great match. Apollo with the delayed vertical suplex for a one count. Kushida fights back. Apollo with an overhead belly to belly. Kushida with a tornado DDT for 2. Apollo with the standing moonsault. Kushida hits a hurricanrana that Apollo turns into a pin for 2. Kushida and Apollo come off the top rope and Kushida has an arm bar when they land. Apollo tries for a one arm powerbomb, but Kushida turns it into the Hoverboard Lock for the win. They shake hands after the match.

* NXT Champion Adam Cole out for a promo. Cole says he’s been out on the BayBay World Tour while his boys have been holding it down here at NXT. He says he’s going to be a fighting champion and he’s going to defend his belt tonight against this man — he pitches to the video of Johnny Gargano putting the championship on his friends in Cleveland. Adam introduces Twan Tucker. Cole says it’s just the two of them for this opportunity. Tucker says that’s too bad, because he didn’t come alone. Johnny Gargano comes out and he and Cole brawl all over the building and in the crowd, ending with Johnny diving off the stage onto Adam.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retained over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Good match. Fast-paced. Profits go for the Doomsday, but Oney fights out and they take control. Everything breaks down and we’re down to Oney and Montez Ford. Montez dives over Oney and wipes out Burch. Oney goes to dive but Angelo Dawkins nails him with a punch. Profits hit the spinebuster/frog splash combo to retain. After the match, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish come out and clap at the Profits from the stage.

July 24, July 31 and August 7 Episodes:

* Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Adam Cole come brawling from the back. Gargano gets a superkick and locks on the GargaNo Escape until Cole taps. Gargano leaves holding up 3 fingers.

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Jordan Myles defeated Angel Garza. Garza is over as a star already. Garza rips Myles off the apron with a scary bump. Garza tears the pants off to a huge reaction. Stiff match. Myles fights back with kicks. Myles goes for a springboard but Garza dropkicks him out of the air for 2. Myles hits the Hero’s Grip for the win. Shane Thorne stormed out to commentary as the match ended as well.

* Bianca Belair defeated Xia Li. Bianca dominates to start. Delayed vertical with squats attempt by Bianca, but Xia fights out. Bianca dodges a corner attack and hits the Belair Driver for the win.

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream comes out for a promo. Velveteen says the day he steps down as champion is the day the experience dies and he’ll go straight to hell. Dream says Roderick Strong sold his soul to Satan himself to beat him in the six man tag. He says Roddy isn’t big enough to ride this ride and challenges anyone else to step up. Roddy interrupts. Says he can see it in his eyes and challenges him to a match at Takeover: Toronto. Pete Dunne interrupts to a giant reaction. Dunne lays out Strong and stares down Dream.

* Io Shirai vs. Kacy Catanzaro ends in a disqualification. Io runs wild and has Kacy up for a Fairytale Ending when Candice LeRae runs out for the DQ. Candice brawls with Io and sends her running away.

* Damian Priest defeated Keith Lee. Athletic big man stuff to start ending with the usual stand off after reversing moves. Priest takes control after kicking Lee’s knee on a charge in the corner. Priest with a rope walk into a crossbody. Lee starts firing up and gets a huge clothesline for 2. Priest hits a big suplex on Lee for a near fall. Lee with a huge pounce. Priest rolls out of the ring. Lee rolls him back in but Priest hits a knee and knocks Lee outside. Priest with a big flip dive, but Lee catches him and goes for a powerbomb, but Priest gets out and pushes him into the stairs. Lee gets angry and goes after Priest, but Priest grabs the referee. While Lee is distracted, Priest hits a kick and his version of Crossroads for the win.

* Tyler Breeze defeated Jaxson Ryker. Ryker in control to start. Breeze fights back and gets a roll up for the shock win. The Forgotten Sons attack post match when Fandango comes out for the save to a huge reaction. They clear the ring and celebrate and pose to the audience.

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Cameron Grimes defeated Bronson Reed. Weird match. Grimes wins with the running double stomp. Cameron Grimes vs. Jordan Myles in the finals at Takeover: Toronto.

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler comes out for a promo. She says Mia Yim delivered a message on commentary and she heard it. Says Mia attacked Jessamyn and Marina from behind and says this isn’t the streets, and that on the biggest stage, she’s gonna put her to sleep, because street rats like her don’t survive. Mia interrupts and talks trash. Mia asks if she’s scared, and says at Takeover she’s bringing a fight Shayna can’t train for. Shayna holds up the belt and they jawjack.