Ongoing Spoilers From NXT Tapings

– WWE taped matches on Thursday night from San Jose, California. The matches will air on NXT TV. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated The Mighty. The losers attacked the winners after the match.

* EC3 defeated Marcel Barthel. EC3 cut a post-match promo and said he’s coming for Bobby Fish.

* Mia Yim defeated Vanessa Borne. Yim won with Eat Defeat in a decent back and forth match.

* Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee. Lots of rest-holds early on in this match but the last minute or two was fun. Lars won with an impressive Freak Accident. After the match, Kona Reeves cut a promo on Lee but Lee left him laying.

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Johnny Gargano will take place later.

* The War Raiders defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong by DQ after Bobby Fish hit the ring with a steel chair and nailed Hanson, right as The War Raiders were about to win the match. The Undisputed Era retains the titles. Adam Cole was also at ringside. After the match, NXT North American Champion Ricochet ran out to make the save for Hanson and Rowe. Ricochet did a crazy springboard dive over the top rope.

Intermission

* Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream is next.