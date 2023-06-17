wrestling / News
Opening Theme Revealed For AEW Collision
Tony Khan has licensed music from a pop-rock legend for the opening theme of AEW Collision. Khan announced on Friday that Elton John’s 1973 hit “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” will serve as the theme song for the show, which debuts Saturday on TNT.
Khan wrote:
“It’s official!
Our opening theme for Saturday Night #AEWCollision on TNT is
Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting by Sir Elton John!
While @FulhamFC and @WatfordFC will never be best mates on the pitch, you’re now a great friend to @AEW, @eltonofficial, and we salute you, Sir!”
It's official!
Our opening theme for Saturday Night #AEWCollision on TNT is
Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting by Sir Elton John!
While @FulhamFC and @WatfordFC will never be best mates on the pitch, you're now a great friend to @AEW, @eltonofficial, and we salute you, Sir!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The CM Punk-ESPN Interview Is Here: Punk On His Issues With Hangman, Admits Fault For All Out Media Scrum
- Kevin Nash On Which Wrestlers Would Fit In With A Modern NWO
- AEW Talent Reportedly ‘Aware’ Of Comments Made By CM Punk In ESPN Interview
- Kurt Angle & Frankie Kazarian On TNA Hall of Fame’s Importance, Sting’s Induction