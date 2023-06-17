Opening Theme Revealed For AEW Collision

Tony Khan has licensed music from a pop-rock legend for the opening theme of AEW Collision. Khan announced on Friday that Elton John’s 1973 hit “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” will serve as the theme song for the show, which debuts Saturday on TNT.

Khan wrote:

“It’s official! Our opening theme for Saturday Night #AEWCollision on TNT is

Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting by Sir Elton John! While @FulhamFC and @WatfordFC will never be best mates on the pitch, you’re now a great friend to @AEW, @eltonofficial, and we salute you, Sir!”