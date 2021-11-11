Orange Cassidy & Best Friends Join CHAOS Ahead of AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy and Best Friends have joined up with NJPW’s CHAOS stable ahead of AEW Dynamite. AEW posted a video before tonight’s show that saw Rocky Romero, who will compete on tonight’s episode, extend an offer to the group on behalf of Kazuchika Okada to join CHAOS. The offer included Trent, Chuck Taylor, Casssidy, Kris Statlander, and Wheeler Yuta. Taylor accepted and Tony Khan later confirmed the news, as you can see below.

CHAOS currently includes (aside from the Best Friends) Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, Mikey Nicholls, Robbie Eagles, Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Yoh, and YOSHI-HASHI.