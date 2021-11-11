wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy & Best Friends Join CHAOS Ahead of AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy and Best Friends have joined up with NJPW’s CHAOS stable ahead of AEW Dynamite. AEW posted a video before tonight’s show that saw Rocky Romero, who will compete on tonight’s episode, extend an offer to the group on behalf of Kazuchika Okada to join CHAOS. The offer included Trent, Chuck Taylor, Casssidy, Kris Statlander, and Wheeler Yuta. Taylor accepted and Tony Khan later confirmed the news, as you can see below.
CHAOS currently includes (aside from the Best Friends) Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, Mikey Nicholls, Robbie Eagles, Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Yoh, and YOSHI-HASHI.
Before Rocky Romero’s match vs. @bryandanielson TONIGHT Live on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @azucarRoc delivers the historic news to @orangecassidy, @SexyChuckieT, @WheelerYuta & @callmekrisstat that @rainmakerXokada wants #BestFriends to join CHAOS…and they are IN! pic.twitter.com/J5WBqHXi3F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2021
Okada has spoken. @orangecassidy + the Best Friends are in CHAOS. Rocky, think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
Thank you to you fans who support pro wrestling! See you all TONIGHT for some great wrestling on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On His WWE Storyline With Booker T & Sharmell, Vince McMahon Thinking He Had Fetish For Black Women
- Eric Bischoff On Latest Round Of WWE Releases, His Surprise At Ember Moon Being Released
- Taryn Terrell Joins Lawsuit Alleging Sex Abuse at South Florida Hotel
- Danhausen Reacts to WWE Twitter Using His Catchphrases