Orange Cassidy Recalls Match With Katsuyori Shibata, Says Shibata Wanted To Work With Him

Orange Cassidy knows that he’s a divisive character in wrestling, but he takes solace in knowing that legends like Katsuyori Shibata want to work with him. Cassidy appeared on Conversations With the Classic and talked about his reputation among fans, while also recalling his match against Shibata last November on AEW Rampage.

“There are a lot of people that don’t care for me, that don’t care about what I’m doing,” Cassidy said (per Fightful). “They don’t like what I’m doing, they don’t appreciate it. They think I’m insulting professional wrestling or whatever you want to call it. Then there is a living legend and a phenomenal professional wrestling in Shibata. He said he wanted, on his return, because he actually almost died doing what he does in the ring, and when he came back and was able to wrestle, he mentioned two people. One of them was Bryan Danielson, and the other one was me.”

He continued, “I don’t think people understand that, but I never thought that a person of that stature would even consider me for something like that, and it was truly an honor. I barely beat him. I mean, I was terrified because he is Shibata. But because of that, Shibata and I actually played roulette last night, so we’re friends.”

Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship at Double or Nothing in a Blackjack Battle Royale.