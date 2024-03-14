wrestling / News
AEW News: Orange Cassidy Does The Nana After AEW Rampage, Gates of Agony React To Dynamite Loss
– Orange Cassidy got into a groove after last night’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping, doing The Nana in the ring. You can see video below of the former AEW International Champion
No way Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero did the Swerve Dance with Prince Nana 🤣
Chucky T tried too for a sec lmao#AEWBigBusiness #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/2y6H24mJDF
— This Guy Tom (@ThisGuyTom) March 14, 2024
Idk what’s better, Orange Cassidy OC’ing the Prince Nana dance or Trent REALLY getting into it 💀 pic.twitter.com/Utq4AvmjG4
— Melissa 🌈🫶🏻 (@melissax1125) March 14, 2024
– AEW posted a digital exclusive of Gates of Agony reacting to their loss to Chris Jericho and HOOK on last night’s Dynamite, which was their first appearance on AEW TV since January:
EXCLUSIVE comments from the Gates of Agony, after their battle against Chris Jericho and FTW Champ HOOK on #AEWDynamite@ToaLiona | @theKaun pic.twitter.com/GV5imp6sGY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2024
