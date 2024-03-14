wrestling / News

AEW News: Orange Cassidy Does The Nana After AEW Rampage, Gates of Agony React To Dynamite Loss

March 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Orange Cassidy AEW Image Credit: AEW

– Orange Cassidy got into a groove after last night’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping, doing The Nana in the ring. You can see video below of the former AEW International Champion

– AEW posted a digital exclusive of Gates of Agony reacting to their loss to Chris Jericho and HOOK on last night’s Dynamite, which was their first appearance on AEW TV since January:

