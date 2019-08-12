wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Officially Signs With AEW
August 12, 2019 | Posted by
– In a video that was posted on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the signing of Orange Cassidy. You can check out that announcement video below.
Orange Cassidy was in AEW Double or Nothing’s Casino Battle Royal. He came in No. 15 for the match and was eliminated by Tommy Dreamer. You can also check out a clip of that segment from the match below.
Welcome to the team….@OrangeCassidy is #AllElite 👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Vwhch0Tavm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 12, 2019
