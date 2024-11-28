Orange Cassidy Says He’s ‘Old School At Heart,’ Never Wanted To Emulate Someone

Orange Cassidy says he’s an old school wrestler at heart and that he’s never had someone he wanted to emulate in the ring. Cassidy spoke with Bill Pater for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and was asked about the criticism he gets from old school wrestlers for his gimmick and more. You can see highlights below:

On being ‘old school at heart’: “Very much so. And it’s — when some of those old-school wrestler types say that I’m not respecting the business or respecting professional wrestling, I tend to think they’ve never seen me wrestle and they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

On if there was anyone he looked up to growing up that made him want to get into wrestling: “No, I didn’t really look up to one individual. I think I looked at the different styles of professional wrestling, and and how it evoked emotion, and how it’s live entertainment where you get involved as a fan. And I really found it fascinating that there are so many different types of professional wrestling all around the world. And I wanted to learn as many as I could… I never wanted to be like anybody, I enjoyed — obviously I enjoyed it because I watched it — but there was never one person I wanted to emulate. I knew in order to stand out, I’d have to be unique.”

