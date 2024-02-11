Orange Cassidy Retains International Title on AEW Collision, Undisputed Kingdom Attacks

Orange Cassidy retained his title in the main event of AEW Collision, but the Undisputed Kingdom quickly attacked after. Cassidy took on Tomohiro Ishii for the International title, and couldn’t get him to stay down with any of his moves. Finally, he wrapped him up in a small package to hang onto his belt. Ishii left after the match and the Kingdom attacked with a Spike Piledriver, before Ishii ran back to save.

Cassidy is currently in his second reign as International champion and has held the title for 124 days after winning it on October 10, 2023.