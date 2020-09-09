Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is only hours away and AEW is still making announcements for it. That includes a match between Orange Cassidy and Angelico. This will be Angelico’s first match on Dynamite since February 19, when he and Jack Evans were eliminated from a tag team battle royal. The two were out of action during the COVID-19 pandemic but recently returned to Dark. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No Disqualifications: Jake Hager & Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

* The Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express

* AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

* Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico

* Matt Hardy to speak

* Jon Moxley to appear

* We’ll hear from Lance Archer

* Kip Sabian will announce the best man at his wedding