wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite is only hours away and AEW is still making announcements for it. That includes a match between Orange Cassidy and Angelico. This will be Angelico’s first match on Dynamite since February 19, when he and Jack Evans were eliminated from a tag team battle royal. The two were out of action during the COVID-19 pandemic but recently returned to Dark. Here’s the updated lineup:
* No Disqualifications: Jake Hager & Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* The Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express
* AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose
* Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico
* Matt Hardy to speak
* Jon Moxley to appear
* We’ll hear from Lance Archer
* Kip Sabian will announce the best man at his wedding
NEW MATCH ADDED
Tonight on Dynamite – It's @orangecassidy vs. @AngelicoAAA in singles action!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/DtqxwczHyS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Vampiro On Why TripleMania Shouldn’t Happen This Year, Praises Pentagon Jr, Why He Keeps Wrestling
- Marty Jannetty Claims Alleged Murder Confession Was Part Of A Wrestling Storyline
- Backstage Notes on Superstars Used for Retribution on Last Night’s Raw
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Why He Hated The Rock & Mankind’s ‘This Is Your Life’ Segment, Who Came Up With The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection, Being Pissed At Russo