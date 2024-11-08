Orange Cassidy Wants To Fix His Relationship With Trent Beretta

Orange Cassidy acrimoniously split with Trent Baretta earlier this year, and Cassidy hopes they can fix things up. Beretta turned on Cassidy and Chuck Taylor to turn heel, leading to a match between Cassidy and Baretta at Double or Nothing. Baretta is out of action after undergoing neck surgery in August and Cassidy told Taylor Talks Wrestling that he would like to resolve the matter as he stands up to Jon Moxley’s Death Riders.

“Obviously, we saw what happens when I do get pushed a little too far,” Cassidy said (per Fightful). “I hit him in the back of the head with a wrench. That’s not cool [laughs]. He’s been hurt for a very long time.”

He continued, “I don’t know if I ever will be able to repair that relationship with Trent. I hope I do, I hope I can because he was one of my best friends for a very long time, but also, I think we could someone like that, I could use someone like that watching my back.”

Cassidy will challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.