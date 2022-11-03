Oro Mensah vs. Xyon Quinn Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Tomorrow’s show will feature Oro Mensah vs. Xyon Quinn in the main event. You can check out the full lineup and preview below:

* Oro Mensah vs. Xyon Quinn

* Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile

* Hank Walker vs. on Myles Borne

NXT Level Up preview: Mensah and Quinn set to match wits and fists

Be sure to catch an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, featuring Oro Mensah and Xyon Quinn clashing in a thrilling main event, Sol Ruca locking horns with Ivy Nile, and Hank Walker taking on Myles Borne.

Having already taken NXT 2.0 by storm and leaving jaws on the floor during an unforgettable NXT North American Championship Fatal 5-Way Ladder Match, Mensah makes his first trip to NXT Level Up, where he seems certain to dazzle the NXT Arena with his innovative, fast-paced repertoire.

He’ll receive a tough challenge from the no-nonsense, hard-hitting Xyon Quinn, who outlasted Dante Chen in his most recent visit to WWE’s newest brand.

In NXT Level Up’s brief history, no Superstar has enjoyed the success of Ivy Nile, as The Pitbull of Diamond Mine has posted a record of 10-0 on the brand and earned an impressive tapout win against Lash Legend on the Oct. 14 edition of the show.

Hence, Ruca is looking for what would undoubtedly be the biggest win of her young career, even after teaming up with Fallon Henley to secure a victory against Arianna Grace and Kiana James on the Oct. 7 episode.

Plus, Walker brings his hard-hitting style to NXT Level Up for just the third time and aims for a win against Myles Borne, who has won his last three matches on NXT Level Up against Ikemen Jiro, Chen and Guru Raaj.

Don’t miss an incredible episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!