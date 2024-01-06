Ortiz On Eddie Kingston’s Success In AEW, Compares Him To Dusty Rhodes

Ortiz is happy to see Eddie Kingston getting a spotlight in AEW, comparing the Triple Crown Champion to Dusty Rhodes. Ortiz spoke about Kingston on the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast following the latter’s big win at AEW Worlds End, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Kingston’s recent success: “Everyone that knew Eddie… we all knew who he was. The rest of the world needed to be exposed to that, you know what I mean? I’ve said it to him — he doesn’t like the reference — but he’s almost like our generation’s Dusty Rhodes.”

On the ovation Kingston got against Miro at All Out 2021: “One of the coolest moments I remember was: Miro had him in the camel clutch … and then [Kingston] went over and got a rope break, and the crowd went insane. I was like, ‘Wow, this is pro wrestling man.’ The crowd was so invested that they gave him an insane reaction to just get a rope break… Anytime I’m dealing with stress or stuff like that, I think about times like that in wrestling and I’m like, ‘This is all worth it, man.'”