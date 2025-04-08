Otis Reveals Bam Bam Bigelow, Bruiser Brody Among His Big Man Influences

Otis recently weighed in on the big men who influenced his wrestling career including Bam Bam Bigelow and Bruiser Brody. The WWE Raw star spoke with The Five Count and was asked who his inspirations are as a big man in wrestling, naming Bigelow and Brody along with Big Boss Man and Vader.

“Off the top my head’s gonna be Bam Bam Bigelow,” Otis said (per Fightful). “I’d say Bruiser Brody just because he’s super heavyweight on the scale, but his mannerisms in between, the aggressiveness. I always like that, like psycho-looking, hairy-looking dude.”

He continued, “Big Boss Man. I love Big Boss Man. He moved like he was only 300 pounds, but he was 400-something pounds. I couldn’t believe it. Big Boss Man, he was an animal, brother. There’s been a lot of great big men. Big Van Vader, dude. Those early days in Japan? What a hoss.”

Otis is part of Alpha Academy on WWE Raw.