Our Lady Peace Re-Recorded Chris Benoit Theme Song ‘Whatever,’ Proceeds Going To Suicide Prevention

Back in February, Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace played their theme song for Chris Benoit, ‘Whatever’, for the first time in 22 years. They claimed that they knew the song had a ‘troubled past’ but they wanted to ‘reclaim’ it. Benoit used the track from 2002 until 2007, when he died after murdering his family.

The band has announced they have done a ‘redux’ version of the track. In the description for the video, they said that proceeds for the song will go to “suicide prevention initiatives across North America.”

They wrote: “It’s been 23 years since the tragic events surrounding WWE wrestler Chris Benoit and the theme song we wrote for him. We feel that enough time has passed that it was necessary to to re-record “Whatever” to help shine a light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness. We’re donating all monies earned from streaming Whatever to suicide prevention initiatives across North America.”