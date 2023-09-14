Various News: LGBTQIA+ Wrestler Documentary Out in the Ring To Air On FUSE, Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole Plays The Last of Us

– Fuse TV is set to debut the 2022 documentary, Out in the Ring, about LGBTQIA+ wrestlers, on November 15. The announcement reads:

Fuse Media has acquired US Broadcast rights for Ry Levey’s multi-award winning feature documentary OUT IN THE RING, which looks at the history of LGBTQIA+ representation in professional wrestling and the stories of out performers, including AEW stars Sonny Kiss and Dani Jordyn, GCW sensation Effy, NWA phenom Pollo Del Mar, and legendary wrestling hall of fame Susan Tex Green. The documentary will premiere on Fuse and Fuse+ on November 15 as part of the award-winning Fuse Docs franchise.

Produced by Ry Levey and Brad Webb and Executive Produced by Cheryl Staurulakis of Orama Filmworks, Kris Levey, Cassandra Levey, and Scooter McCrae, the deal was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by Diana Holtzberg of East Village Entertainment and Kyle Whited of Fuse Media.

Fuse Docs is a Peabody, Emmy, and Hollywood Critics Association award-winning franchise showcasing documentaries making their U.S. TV premieres. It spotlights young, idealistic, and diverse people who are celebrating their cultural heritage and identity, confronting issues, and overcoming prejudice. Fuse documents their journeys and partners with organizations like Color of Change, Planned Parenthood, and Climate Power to help ignite a multiplatform conversation around each title.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS:

– Adam Cole continues to play the Last of Us in his ongoing series on Youtube.