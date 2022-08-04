wrestling / News
Outlaw Wrestling Running Four Back-to-Back Shows This Month
– Outlaw Wrestling in New York is set to run four shows this month on back-to-back nights from August 18-21. They are kicking off their run on Thursday, August 18 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Here are more details:
Outlaw Wrestling returns in August with 4 straight nights of action!
Thursday, August 18th
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Featuring: Homicide defending the Outlaw Wrestling Championship against the winner of the first ever Outlaw Rumble!
Scotty 2 Hotty
Sonny Kiss
Crowbar w/ Kevin Sullivan
Grim Reefer
& more TBA!
Friday, August 19th
St. Camillus School
185 Beach 99th St.
Rockaway Park, Queens
Featuring: Scotty 2 Hotty, Homicide, Kevin Sullivan, Rich Swann & more TBA!
Saturday, August 20th
St. Pat’s School
Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
Featuring: Scotty 2 Hotty, Homicide, Rich Swann, Crowbar w/ Kevin Sullivan, Afa Jr. w/ Prince Nana, Bull James & more TBA!
Sunday, August 21st
Great South Bay Brewery
Bay Shore, Long Island
Featuring: Scotty 2 Hotty, Willy Wise, Crowbar w/ Kevin Sullivan, Grim Reefer, Little Guido and more TBA!
