Over The Top Wrestling Fifth Anniversary Results 10.26.19: Orange Cassidy vs. B. Cool, More

– Over The Top Wrestling had its fifth anniversary show on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. The results were, per Fightful;

* Dark Match: Amy Allonsy & Veda Scott def. Club Tropicana (Aidan & Captain Sexsea) (w/The Fabulous Nicky)

* Calum Black, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven def. Cara Noir, Omari & The OJMO

* Terry Thatcher def. Eddie Kingston

* OTT No Limits Championship – Ladder Match: Scotty Davis (c) def. LJ Cleary

* OTT Women’s Championship: Katey Harvey (w/ CT Flexor) def. Valkyrie (c) (w/ Debbie Keitel) to win the title.

* Orange Cassidy def. B. Cool

* Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin)

* OTT Tag Team Title #1 Contendership: More Than Hype (Darren Kearney & Nathan Martin) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

* OTT World Championship: David Starr def. Jordan Devlin (c) to win the title.

The atmosphere in here is INSANE, as @TheProductDS aims to dethrone the Irish Ace @Jordan_Devlin1 and fulfil his destiny to become @OTT_wrestling champion.#OnlyTheBest for our #FifthYearAnniversary main event pic.twitter.com/PE2f3HBZ2P — The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) October 26, 2019

Firing Squad Golf Oscar Delta has landed. I repeat, Firing Squad G.o.D. has landed in @OTT_wrestling! What a reaction for @Tama_Tonga & @TangaloaNJPW as they get ready to face @CorvinNI & @BonesawAl #KOTN#FifthYearAnniversary pic.twitter.com/LUEFQC2UbA — The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) October 26, 2019