wrestling / News
Over The Top Wrestling Fifth Anniversary Results 10.26.19: Orange Cassidy vs. B. Cool, More
– Over The Top Wrestling had its fifth anniversary show on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. The results were, per Fightful;
* Dark Match: Amy Allonsy & Veda Scott def. Club Tropicana (Aidan & Captain Sexsea) (w/The Fabulous Nicky)
* Calum Black, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven def. Cara Noir, Omari & The OJMO
* Terry Thatcher def. Eddie Kingston
* OTT No Limits Championship – Ladder Match: Scotty Davis (c) def. LJ Cleary
* OTT Women’s Championship: Katey Harvey (w/ CT Flexor) def. Valkyrie (c) (w/ Debbie Keitel) to win the title.
* Orange Cassidy def. B. Cool
* Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin)
* OTT Tag Team Title #1 Contendership: More Than Hype (Darren Kearney & Nathan Martin) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
* OTT World Championship: David Starr def. Jordan Devlin (c) to win the title.
Annnnnndddd Neeewwwwwww!!@OTT_wrestling #FifthYearAnniversary pic.twitter.com/SQ0lKZDYHd
— The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) October 26, 2019
We’ve got @OTT_wrestling vs @nwa in the house, as @deThatched takes on @MadKing1981
This will be a war! #fifthyearanniversary pic.twitter.com/P4lFujvJ5U
— The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) October 26, 2019
The atmosphere in here is INSANE, as @TheProductDS aims to dethrone the Irish Ace @Jordan_Devlin1 and fulfil his destiny to become @OTT_wrestling champion.#OnlyTheBest for our #FifthYearAnniversary main event pic.twitter.com/PE2f3HBZ2P
— The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) October 26, 2019
Firing Squad Golf Oscar Delta has landed. I repeat, Firing Squad G.o.D. has landed in @OTT_wrestling!
What a reaction for @Tama_Tonga & @TangaloaNJPW as they get ready to face @CorvinNI & @BonesawAl #KOTN#FifthYearAnniversary pic.twitter.com/LUEFQC2UbA
— The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) October 26, 2019
The NLW title is on the line as @LJ_Cleary and @ScottyDavisSSM risk it all in a hellacious ladder match#FifthYearAnniversary #OverTheTopWrestling pic.twitter.com/8hlsDyo2FK
— The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) October 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jordan Myles Calls Out Triple H, Vince McMahon Over T-Shirt Design’s Racial Connotation
- Impact Wrestling Taping Results Night Two from Windsor, Ontario, Canada (SPOILERS)
- Cody Says That Anthony Ogogo Will Be AEW’s First Developmental Project
- Note on Extended Edition of AEW Dynamite Airing Opposite Smackdown on FS1