wrestling / News
OVW News: New Title Reportedly Being Added, Milestone Episode Airing This Week, More Talent Being Brought In
August 20, 2020 | Posted by
– OVW is set to add a new title to its lineup. PWInsider reports that the company will be adding a National Championship. The plan is to crown the first champion through a tournament and have the title defended weekly on their series on YouTooAmerica Network, airing nationally on Fridays.
– The company is set to air its 1,100th episode next week on Tuesday, which will also air on YouTooAmerica next Friday.
– OVW has been bringing in a bunch of new talents including Brian Pillman Jr., Marshe Rocket and Kal Herro, as well as the returning Jesse Godderz, Ryan Howe, and Rocco Bellagio. They are also discussing the possibility of bringing in content fromo other indy promotions for their OVW/Gladiator Sports Network channel on Roku.
More Trending Stories
- Erick Rowan On The Original Plan For What Was In the Cage, His American Horror Story-Inspired Idea
- Eric Bischoff Discusses What Impressed Him About Ultimate Warrior At Their First Meeting, If WCW Ever Considered Teaming Up Warrior & Sting
- Vince Russo Accuses Bruce Prichard Of Intentionally Misusing Mickie James in Raw Return
- More Details on Renee Young Departing WWE Following Summerslam