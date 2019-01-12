Oriental Wrestling Entertainment VP Discusses Goals for Planned Partnership With AEW

– As previously reported, AEW announced at the Double or Nothing rally that the promotion would be working with Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE). The South China Morning Post published an article today on the collaboration, speaking to OWE Vice President Michael Nee on the new partnership. Below are some highlights:

Michael Nee on the announcement by AEW: “It’s not an official announcement yet—how to work with each other, what the whole thing will look like, we haven’t had the thorough conversations yet. But they made an announcement that they’re happy to work with us, and we’re really happy about that too. We’ll just try to give them all the resources we have.”

Nee on the plan for OWE to support AEW: “AEW knows OWE is doing really good in China with the Chinese kung fu and everything, and we have many talented wrestlers. We are based in China, they’re in the US, but working together we can be huge in the future, that’s the intention. From the very beginning, we’re willing to do global matches like Japan, China, Asia, US and everywhere – we think wrestling is an international sport and entertainment. It should be global. AEW also would like to globalize and work with many countries, so on this point we have something in common. OWE will do everything to support AEW to bring the best wrestling to the world.”

Nee on OWE wanting to prove the beauty of wrestling by working with AEW: “We are really working hard to let Chinese people know what wrestling is, the beauty of it,” Nee said. “If all the Chinese people know OWE can work with the best leagues like AEW, it’s really good for us, and also we can get approval from the international fans. We’re young, we’re just beginning, but we have the skills trained by CIMA, the martial arts schools, to compete and challenge with the best people globally. Everything from our perspective, we are thinking that’s good for us. What’s gonna happen in the future no one knows.”