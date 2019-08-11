wrestling / News
OWE Results 8.10.19: SCU and CIMA in Action, More
– OWE held their latest show in the Midtown Event Theatre in Toronto on Saturday night, featuring SCU and CIMA, plus more. The results were, per Fightful:
* El Lindaman defeats Brandon Cutler
* Sunny Zhai defeats Bolo Fung and Buck Gunderson
* T-Hawk defeats Daniel Garcia
* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) defeat Brent Banks & Psycho Mike
* CIMA defeats Daniel Makabe
* Gao Jingjia vs. Sammy Guevara
@supercima1115 with those knees!! #STRONGHEARTA #OWEToronto @ORIENTALWRESTL1 pic.twitter.com/6mNkXkbCtT
— Jordan (@Zek_JsR) August 10, 2019
Not sure what @sammyguevara calls this one? @GaoJingjiaOWE @ORIENTALWRESTL1 #OWEToronto pic.twitter.com/KrsupGETaE
— Jordan (@Zek_JsR) August 10, 2019
More from #OWEtoronto today. @LIndamanowe takes flight vs. @BranCutler #STRONGHEARTS #allelitewrestling pic.twitter.com/qK5Ew1Dnaz
— Matthew Daley (@shinypliers) August 11, 2019
