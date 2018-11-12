PAC Denies Being on Steroids After Looking Jacked in New Pic

– PAC, the former Neville, has denied that he is on steroids after a new picture of him sparked speculation to that effect. PAC posted a picture to his Twitter account of his heavily-muscled physique, which led to many on social media accusing him of being on PEDs. As you can see below, he reshared the pic with a definitive response to the speculation:

I am a STEROID FREE SAVAGE! Fueled only by HATE AND VENGEANCE. https://t.co/g5YxwFOuY3 — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) November 12, 2018