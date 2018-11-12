Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

PAC Denies Being on Steroids After Looking Jacked in New Pic

November 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Neville Pac WWE Raw Neville’s Dragon Gate

– PAC, the former Neville, has denied that he is on steroids after a new picture of him sparked speculation to that effect. PAC posted a picture to his Twitter account of his heavily-muscled physique, which led to many on social media accusing him of being on PEDs. As you can see below, he reshared the pic with a definitive response to the speculation:

article topics :

Neville, Pac, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading