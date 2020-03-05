Pacific Northwest Legend Rip Oliver Passes Away

Pacific Northwest wrestling fans have lost an icon as Rip Oliver, who was a legendary champion in the territory, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed away at 4 PM ET. Details are not yet known, but the Cauliflower Alley Club post suggests that he was dealing with health issues.

Oliver had an run as an enhancement talent in WWE in the late 1980s, but he will always be best remembered for his time in Pacific Northwest Wrestling where he was a 12-time NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Champion, the most reigns ever by a single wrestler, and carried on matches and feuds with the likes of Rocky Johnson, Brett Sawyer, Billy Jack Haynes, Buddy Rose, Stan Stasiak, Larry Hennig, Buzz Sawyer, Jay Youngblood, and Roddy Piper.

He was also a 16-time NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship. Most of his tag title reigns came alongside David Sierra, although he also had title reigns with “Playboy” Buddy Rose, Matt Borne (aka the original Doink in WWE), and others. He also had two reigns with the NWA Canadian Tag Team Championship, including one with Rose and another with Fidel Cortez.

Oliver retired in 1990, with his last match being an NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Title loss alongside Larry Oliver to The Equalizer & The Grappler.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and many fans of Mr. Oliver. He will most certainly be missed.