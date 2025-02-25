wrestling / News
Pacman Jones Attends WWE Raw
February 24, 2025 | Posted by
Former NFL and TNA star Adam “Pacman” Jones was in attendance at this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Jones was in the audience on this week’s show as you can see below.
Jones is a former TNA World Tag Team Champion, having won the title during his run in 2007 alongside Ron “R-Truth” Killings.
He's a former TNA Tag Team Champion too! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xxlCcNZOBx
— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2025
