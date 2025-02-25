wrestling / News

Pacman Jones Attends WWE Raw

February 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pacman Jones WWE Raw 2-24-25 Image Credit: WWE

Former NFL and TNA star Adam “Pacman” Jones was in attendance at this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Jones was in the audience on this week’s show as you can see below.

Jones is a former TNA World Tag Team Champion, having won the title during his run in 2007 alongside Ron “R-Truth” Killings.

