Paige Announces She’s Exiting WWE Next Month

Paige is departing WWE next month, as she announced on social media on Friday. The former WWE Divas Champion and NXT Women’s Champion posted to her Twitter account on Friday to announce that she will exit the company on July 7th.

Paige, who effectively retired from the ring after suffering a neck injury in late 2017 wrote:

“Paige here!

July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I’m so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me. I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18 year old British pale emo girl that didn’t look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar. I know after my neck injury taking me out of in ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did and for that I’m thankful too. Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I’ve ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me. I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go! But Saraya is a helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one. FYI I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe. Thank you WWE,

Saraya

Following her in-ring career coming to a halt, Paige was the focus of a WWE Studios-produced feature film Fighting With My Family and signed a new multi-year deal in 2019. She appeared on TV as a manager for Asuka and Kairi Sane for a short time and was part of a host and contributor for the FOX Sports 1 WWE Backstage series. She had not appeared on TV since, and has continued to stream on her Twitch account seemingly against the company’s edict against third-party platforms.