Paige Says She’s Not Getting Rid of Twitch, Estimate On Her Income From the Platform

Paige has absolutely zero plans to get rid of her Twitch channel, though she’s made some changes to it following WWE’s edict about third-party platforms. Paige addressed the situation on her stream on Saturday in a clip (courtesy of Ryan Satin) and said that she will be changing things up, but will not be getting rid of it.

Paige, who has already changed her channel name from OfficialPaigeWWE to sarayaofficial, said of her Paige/WWE related graphics set on-stream, “Just so you guys know, this is all going to be changed. It’s gonna be changed to SarayaMania, everything’s going to change to Saraya … my real name. But we are not getting rid rid of our Twitch guys, we are here to stay … We are here to stay, you guys, we are not going anywhere. Twitch is our house, I’m the queen of Twitch. There is no chance in hell we are getting rid of my stream. We’re here to stay.”

She continued, “No, guys, I can keep it. It’s just Saraya, just have to change it all over to Saraya … Background’s going to stay the same, it’s just the name change. Thank you guys for understanding. I know it’s going to be a little bit weird to get used to Saraya, but it is what it is.”

It’s been estimated by streamer Chris Denker, who is close with Xavier Woods, that Paige is likely pulling in a minimum of $45,000 per month from her 15,000 subscribers assuming a 3/5 revenue split with Twitch, which is typical for someone of Paige’s level of popularity on the platform. That number assumes that all of her subscribers are Tier 1 subscribers who pay $4.99 a month and doesn’t take into account the additional revenue from any of those subscribers who are at the Tier 2 level ($9.99/month) or Tier 3 ($24.99).

According to Twitch Tracker, Paige actually currently has 16,644 paid subs. That breaks down to 16,615 Tier 1 and Prime subs, 21 Tier 2, and 8 Tier 3. That would work out to a gross income for her stream of $83,318.56 per month. Assuming the 3/5 split with Twitch, that would put Paige at earning about $50,000 per month or $600,000 per year (understanding that this is a rough estimate and assuming a consistent subscriber base, which is a big “if” because subscriber counts fluctuate a lot) in gross income to Paige specifically from her channel.