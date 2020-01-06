wrestling / News
Paige Teases That There’s More Career Left For Her, Will Be On WWE Backstage This Week
Paige will return to WWE Backstage this week. While not related, she has been teasing some big news for her on Twitter.
She wrote: “I get told that my glory days are over w/ my career & that I’m a “slut” coz of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over. I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me.”
PWInsider’s Mike Johnson has speculated that Paige could make an appearance in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble, but this is far from confirmed.
I get told that my glory days are over w/ my career & that I’m a “slut” coz of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over.
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020
I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me.
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020
Mike Johnson is speculating that Paige might be a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble… Hmm.
She did recently sign a five-year deal with the company, but that would be a serious shock.
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) January 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Rusev on Fan Criticism of the Lana and Bobby Lashley Wedding, the Storyline’s Evolution and Taking Time With It
- Jim Ross on How Hot the McMahons Were to Sign Big Show in 1999, Meeting With Show to Recruit Him
- Bruce Prichard On Whether There Were WWE Talks With Randy Savage in 1999, Why They Didn’t Bring Savage In
- Chris Jericho on How He Came Up With His Painmaker Character, Why He Doesn’t Like Recycling Past Material