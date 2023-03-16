wrestling / News
Pandemonium Directors Say Vince McMahon Killed The Biopic About Him
March 15, 2023 | Posted by
The long-in-development biopic about Vince McMahon called Pandemonium is dead, and the filmmakers say McMahon killed it. The film was set up at TriStar back in 2017 and had John Requa and Glenn Ficarra set to direct. WWE Studios was involved in the project, and Requa and Ficarra noted in an interview with /Film that it’s no longer moving forward due to McMahon.
“Vince killed it,” Requa said in the interview, while Ficarra said it was one of their favorite projects.
Requa added, “We have never in our career had the studio, we had an actor, everybody was just like, ‘Let’s make this movie,’ and Vince said, ‘We’re not making it’… So, yeah, we are on a very long list of people who got f***ed over by Vince.”
