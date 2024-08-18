Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 34 Semifinals Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 34 Semifinals

August 17th, 2024 | Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 5,340

NOTE: For anyone following all of my reviews, my WrestleMania Series is still ongoing. It’s something I’m doing in my free time though so reviews from 2024 (like this one) take precedence. Also, I’m up to the Manias that are like, 7 hours long so it takes a while.

G1 Climax Semifinals: David Finlay vs. Yota Tsuji

Their match earlier in the tournament was good (***½). This opened with some solid back and forth and things weren’t as slow as it can typically be in these big New Japan matches. It wasn’t overly captivating either but it wasn’t bad either. Finlay got the first real upper hand, goading Yota to try a dive outside only to level him with a forearm. Yota turned the tide rather quickly, showing that this was going to be evenly matched in a lot of ways. The fight spilled back outside where a table was set up and became a tease for a while. Finlay hoisted Yota on his shoulders and backed him into the ring post, setting the tone for a bunch of bigger moves from the Northern Irish Curse to big backbreakers to a Curb Stomp. At one point, Yota wrecked him with a knee to the head but when Finlay finally hit the Dominator, both men were down. They teased the table a few more times until Finaly hit a powerbomb through it, only for Yota to beat the count out. Finaly pounced with Oblivion but Yota kicked out and he couldn’t believe it. That set the stage for both surviving big moves from the other with the best near fall being Finlay catching the Gene Blaster into an inside cradle. Yota blocked Oblivion, fired off headbutts, and then won with Gene Blaster after 28:05. That was a very good match. I think it dragged a bit at times and didn’t need to tease 30 minutes but it did have the hot finishing stretch. [***¾]

G1 Climax Semifinals: Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

The first encounter in this G1 between them was arguably the best of the tournament (****½). As is often the case with these two, everything they did was smooth and interesting. The early technical exchanges kept me intrigued. Shingo grabbed the advantage when he dropped ZSJ face first on the apron and then proceeded to pick him apart in the ring. The quickness with which ZSJ slipped free and delivered a neck twist is exactly why he’s so good. That put him in control and while Shingo used strikes and strength for his control section, ZSJ was methodical and wore him down. The leg was the focus of ZSJ’s attack to the point where when Shingo hit Made in Japan, he couldn’t capitalize. That kind of signaled the match taking things to the next step, with bigger moves leading up to a Last of the Dragon near fall. Commentary sold it like that hasn’t ever happened before, adding to how big this match felt. Shingo started firing off forearms and ZSJ held his arms out, opening up for stiffer shots before he responded with various kicks and sweeps to take Shingo down. When Shingo kicked out of the Zack Driver, ZSJ immediately grabbed the leg into another submission. Shingo fought valiantly to not tap but had to at the 27:37 mark. That was great. I think I slightly preferred their earlier outing but this one built to one hell of a finish and now we’re getting the finals we deserve. [****¼]