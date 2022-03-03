Paradigm Pro Wrestling Announces British Rounds & Grand Prix 4 Double-Header

– Paradigm Pro Wrestling has announced the details for Grand Prix 4 double-header event with Britsh Rounds scheduled for March 18. The event will feature matches contested under UWFI rules. Also, Tom Lawlor, Suge D, Dominic Garrini, and Alex Kane are all set for action at the event. Here’s the full announcement:

JEFFERSONVILLE, March 3, 2021 – Paradigm Pro Wrestling will present a unique doubleheader featuring both a UWFi Rules Tournament and an additional card contested entirely in British Rounds in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Friday, March 18th.

The event is being marketed as a “Shoot-Style Super Show” and will feature numerous competitors who are currently signed to or have recently competed in All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, Big Japan Pro Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

“This is the biggest single night event we’ve ever attempted. The Grand Prix has become one of our signature events, and we’re excited to finally debut our British Rounds event as well. To our knowledge, we are the only United States based promotion to ever attempt a card contested entirely under British Rounds,” said Paradigm Pro Wrestling co-owner and matchmaker Gary J. Wilson.

The UWFi Rules Tournament, Paradigm’s Fourth Annual Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix will be headlined by a super fight pitting New Japan Strong Openweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor against his stablemate “The Bone Collector” Dominic Garrini. Another unique matchup in the sixteen fighter, single night tournament will pit MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane against Impact Wrestling Gutcheck Winner Jackson Stone.

Paradigm became the first promotion to use the UWFi rule-set and point system in the United States in 25 years in November of 2019 at the first Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix. Since then, the promotion has expanded the match type to also include women’s bouts and intergender bouts.

The British Rounds show, “Half the World Away” will be headlined by Suge D (formerly known as AEW’s Pineapple Pete) defending the Paradigm Championship against the United Kingdom’s Sidney Von Engeland. The co-main event will pit the United Kingdom’s Eden Von Engeland against Jordan Blade for Paradigm’s Super Middleweight Championship.

Other wrestlers in action include Heavy Hitters Champion Isaiah Broner, Ring of Honor’s Max the Impaler, Big Japan’s Josh Crane, the 6’8”, 400 LB monster Brutus Dylan, 44OH’s Bobby Beverly, and death match sensation AKIRA.

The Shoot-Style Super Show will take place on Friday, March 18th at the Jeffersonville Arena in Jeffersonville, IN. Tickets are available starting at $20 at ParadigmProWrestling.com.

The events are also being filmed for release on IndependentWrestling.TV, the world’s largest library of independent wrestling. The streaming service IWTV is available on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, iOS, Google Play and more.